ADCB raises USD1.5bn through dual-tranche bond
February 26, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

ADCB raises USD1.5bn through dual-tranche bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has raised a combined USD1.5bn through the placement of a rare dual-tranche bond offering made up of senior and subordinated notes.

The lender priced a USD750m 2.50% five-year senior unsecured bond at a re-offer price of 99.636 to yield 2.578%, or 165bp over mid-swaps and a USD750m 4.50% 10-year subordinated bond at a reoffer price of 99.127 to yield 4.61%, or 265bp over mid-swaps.

The senior notes are expected to be rated A/A+, while the subordinated notes are likely to be rated A-/A.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS are the leads on the Reg S-only transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

