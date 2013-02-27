FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Intu taps shareholders to fund UK mall deal
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Intu taps shareholders to fund UK mall deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To place up to 86 mln shares at 50p each

* Proceeds to fund purchase of mall

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mall owner Intu Properties plans to raise cash from shareholders to fund a 250.5-million-pound ($379.07 million) deal to buy the Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes, southern England.

Intu will place up to 86 million shares of 50 pence each, which represents 9.9 percent of its share capital, the company said alongside its full-year results on Wednesday.

The company owns some of the country’s largest malls, including the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Large centres that dominate their catchment area have performed relatively well despite Britain’s weak economy.

Retailers including Jessops, HMV and Comet have failed after weak trading that has left swathes of Britain’s high streets with empty lots.

Last month Intu announced it was changing its name from Capital Shopping Centres as part of a 25-million-pound revamp that included renaming its malls and boosting its online presence, the latest move by a shopping centre landlord to stem the exodus of shoppers to the internet.

The net asset value of the company’s real estate was 392 pence per share at the end of December versus 391 pence a year earlier, the company said. The occupancy level was 96 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
