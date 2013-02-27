FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, P5+1 to return to Almaty after expert-level nuclear talks - report
February 27, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Iran, P5+1 to return to Almaty after expert-level nuclear talks - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers have agreed to hold a further meeting to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after first holding “expert-level” talks in Istanbul, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report did not specify any dates for the two meetings but said the expert-level talks would take place “days before” the Almaty meeting. There were no further details.

The two sides met in Almaty on Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to resolve international concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Pravin Char)

