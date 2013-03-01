FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Mar 1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 1, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Mar 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    PMI
    Markit/HSBC is to release manufacturing PMI index for
February at 0800 GMT.
    
    GDP
    Poland's statistical office is to release Q4 2012 economic
growth data at 0900 GMT.
    
    JUSTICE MINISTER
    Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will decide on Monday
whether to dismiss Justice Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, a spokesman
said on Thursday, bringing to a head a long-standing feud that
threatens to destabilise the ruling coalition's majority in
parliament. 
    
    KGHM 
    Europe's No.2 copper producer reported lower than expected
fourth-quarter earnings, hit by a new mining tax and compared to
a one-off boosted year-ago period, it said on Friday.
 
    KGHM also raised the estimated overall costs of its key
Chilean copper project in Sierra Gorda by over a third to $3.9
billion in the face of rising exploration costs. 
  
    TPSA 
    Poland's No.1 telecom, a unit of France Telecom,
may cut up to 5,000 jobs between 2014 and 2016 because it is
under pressure from an economic slowdown and rising competition,
the daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday. 
    
    PKO BP 
    The state-owned Poczta Polska has rejected the offer by
Poland's top lender PKO BP to buy a 75-percent stake in
Bank Pocztowy and is now planning to take over the remaining
stake from PKO, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. 
    
    SHALE GAS
    Poland's Finance Ministry plans to levy a 1.5-percent and
3-percent tax on shale and conventional gas, respectively. All
taxes and payments connected with oil and gas exploration will
total 40 percent of the secor's profits, daily Rzeczpospolita
wrote.
       
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.