Poland - Factors to Watch on March 4
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    PKO BP 
    Poland's largest lender reports its 2012 earnings before
market open. Analysts expect the annual net profit to fall to
3.75 billion zlotys ($1.18 billion). 
    
    T-BILLS TENDER
    Poland's finance ministry will offer 2.0-3.0 billion zlotys
in 25-week treasury bills, with results of the tender. (Results
expected at 1030).
    
    WARSAW BOURSE 
    The exchange is considering shortening its trading hours, as
demanded by local brokerages, writes Rzeczpospolita.
    
    CEDC 
     A unit of Russia's Alfa Group is interested in putting
together a consortium to restructure CEDC, one of the world's
largest vodka producers, according to a U.S. securities filing.
 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
