UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 4

BUCHAREST, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

PPI

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices for January at 0800 GMT.

FOREIGNERS BUYING MORE, LONGER ROMANIAN DEBT -TREASURY CHIEF

Foreign investors are buying more and longer Romanian treasuries and this trend may continue with the March inclusion of the country’s debt in two international benchmark indices, the finance ministry’s treasury chief said.

ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 3 BLN LEI DEBT IN MARCH

Romania plans to sell 3 billion lei ($899.8 million) of leu currency bills and bonds this month against 4 billion lei it sold in February, the finance ministry said on Friday.

ROMANIA C.BANK‘S FX RESERVES RISE IN FEB

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 710 million euros to 32.2 billion euros ($42.1 billion) on the month in February, it said on Friday.

GERMANY TO PREVENT BULGARIA, ROMANIA ENTERING SCHENGEN -MAGAZINE

Germany will prevent Bulgaria and Romania from entering the passport-free Schengen zone when European ministers meet to discuss the issue on Thursday, German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich said in a magazine interview.

ROMANIA BELIEVES RIVAL NATION BEHIND “MINIDUKE” CYBER ATTACK

Romania believes another state was behind the “MiniDuke” cyber attack that hit its national security institutions as well as NATO and other European countries, its SRI secret service said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

The forint edged up from a four-week low on Friday after Hungary confirmed Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy as the new central bank chief, ending months of speculation that had rattled Budapest’s markets.

ROMANIA PETROMIDIA REFINERY CLOSES UNTIL APRIL 8

Romania’s Rompetrol Rafinare’s Petromidia refinery and petrochemicals firm Rompetrol Petrochemicals stopped output on Friday for maintenance and upgrades for about five weeks, owner Rompetrol Group said.

SHALE GAS

U.S. energy major Chevron asked for environment permits to be released by the Vaslui environment protection agency for three shale gas exploration wells in eastern Romania, where it has a concession near Barlad.

It could take between 30 to 90 days for the agency to analyze Chevron’s documentation and make a decision.

Jurnalul National, Page 6

NUCLEAR

Representatives of SNC-Lavalin Nuclear Ontario, Ansaldo Nucleare Italia and Elcomex Romania expressed interest in finding “a financing model” for the two nuclear reactors to be built at Romania’s nuclear plant in Cernavoda, the economy ministry said in a statement.