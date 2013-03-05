FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5
#Banks
March 5, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    VOTING RECORDS 
    The Polish court registry is scheduled publish on Tuesday
morning the voting breakdown on the central bank's decision to
cut rates by 25 basis points in January.
    At 1300 GMT the central bank is expected to publish the
voting breakdown on the motion to cut rates by 50 basis points
that failed to pass in January.
    
    SUPPLY TENDER
    The finance ministry will publish the supply for the
Thursday switch tender at 1400 GMT.
    
    EMF 
    Czech private equity fund Penta Investments considers
selling parts of the Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion
(EM&F) in an IPO in the future, but it is still too early to
decide, Penta's director in Poland told Rzeczpospolita. 
    Penta plans to spend 500 million euro on new investments
this year, he added. 
    
    PKO BP 
    The state-owned Poczta Polska is ready to pay around 100
million zlotys for the 25-percent of Bank Pocztowy currently
owned by Poland's top lender PKO, the daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote.
    Poczta Polska owns 75 percent of Bank Pocztowy.
    
    Tauron 
    Poland's No.2 utility Tauron plans to buy liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from the terminal at Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. 
    
    TARNOW 
    The management of chemical group Pulawy considers
the price offered by its larger rival Azoty Tarnow in
its bid below fair value, the company said.
    Tarnow offered to buy the remaining 16-percent stake it does
not yet control in Pulawy for 132.6 zlotys per share. 
    
