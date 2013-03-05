FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese-Israeli car maker Qoros launches first model in Europe
March 5, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Chinese-Israeli car maker Qoros launches first model in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros announced its entry into Europe on Tuesday, the latest attempt by a Chinese manufacturer to gain a foothold in the region’s highly competitive market.

Qoros, a joint venture between Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co. and Israel Corporation, an industrial conglomerate controlled by Idan Ofer, the country’s richest man, launched its 3 Sedan at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday.

Other Chinese carmakers that have attempted to crack Europe include Geely, which found its foray into the heavily brand- conscious market hit by safety and quality concerns.

Qoros’ 3 Sedan will be manufactured in China, and is set to go on sale in that country and Eastern Europe this year, with a price below 20,000 euros ($26,000), vice president Volker Steinwascher told reporters. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Erica Billingham)

