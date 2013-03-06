FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 6
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's unit of France Telecom is preparing its new
strategy in a move to keep itself afloat, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
writes without quoting its sources. 
    
    RATES
    Poland's Monetary Policy Council to announce its interest
rate decision later in the day.
    Majority of analysts polled by Reuteres expected the
10-strong body to lower borrowing costs by a quarter of
percentage point, to 3.5 percent.
    
    HOLLANDE, MERKEL IN WARSAW
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will attend a summit in Warsaw, on which they
will discuss European defence policy.
    
($1 = 3.1823 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
