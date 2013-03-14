FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 14
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 14, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    DATA
    Poland releases inflation, money supply and current account
data at 1300 GMT. For forecasts, click or.
    
    PGE 
    Poland's top utility posted a bigger-than-expected fourth
quarter net loss of 420 million zlotys ($131.4 million) hit by a
number of one-offs, including a write-down on one of its oldest
power plants, the company said on Thursday. 
        
    NETIA 
    Poland's No.2 telecoms group plans to buy back up to 4.4
percent of its outstanding shares paying a 78-percent premium
over Wednesday's closing price, the company said in a statement
released after market close. 
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's No.1 telecoms operator and France Telecom 
unit, TPSA, is targeting auctions for high-speed Internet
frequencies of 800/2600 MHz and is in talks with Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile to extend their Polish
infrastructure cooperation to include also LTE mobile Internet
technology, TPSA's chief executive was quoted by daily
Rzeczpospolita.
    
    BGK
    Poland's state-owned lender BGK could provide banking
warranties of up to 30 billion zlotys ($9.4 billion), its chief
executive Dariusz Daniluk was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
    
($1 = 3.1972 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
