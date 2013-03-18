FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 18
#IT Services & Consulting
March 18, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    Eastern Europe's top software maker reports a 7 percent fall
in 2012 net earnings due to lower margins, although the figure
was better than expected. 
    
    POLKOMTEL 
    The cellphone operator is seeking to refinance $1.76 billion
in debt, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing Euroweek. 
    
    WAGES, EMPLOYMENT
    The statistics offce publishes corporate employment and
wages data for February. Wages are seen growing 2.7 percent,
while employment is expected to shrink by 0.9 percent. (1300) 
    
    NET INFLATION
    The central bank publishes February net inflation figure,
which analysts predict will rise 1.25 percent. (1300) 
    

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
