Poland - Factors to Watch on March 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PGNiG Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG posted a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 2.2 billion zlotys despite a boost from lower gas prices negotiated with Russia's Gazprom, the group said on Tuesday. COMPETITION WATCHDOG Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK will check whether the three largest mobile operators, owned among others by France's TPSA and Deutsche Telekom, have violated competiton law by charging higher rates for connections to the network of operator Play, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. ACRON Russia's Acron, one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser producers, has filed its protest against the changes in the statute of Poland's state-controlled largest chemical company Tarnow that limit the voting rights of minority shareholders. Acron ownes 9.7 percent of Tarnow, while Poland's state treasury controls 20.7 percent of Tarnow. POLIMEX Polish builder Polimex made a net loss of 1.2 billion zlotys ($378 million) in 2012 due to impairments and unprofitable contracts, the group said on Tuesday. OUTPUT DATA The Polish statistics office will publish industrial output and producer prices data for February at 1300 GMT. INTERBANK LENDING RATES Poland will lauch a council to supervise the process of determining interbank lending and borrowing rates, WIBOR and WIBID, the financial supervisor KNF and banking sector representatives decided as reported by daily Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)