Poland - Factors to Watch on March 19
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 19, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    PGNiG 
    Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG posted a
smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit of 2.2 billion
zlotys despite a boost from lower gas prices negotiated with
Russia's Gazprom, the group said on Tuesday.
 
    
    COMPETITION WATCHDOG
    Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK will check whether the
three largest mobile operators, owned among others by France's
TPSA and Deutsche Telekom, have violated
competiton law by charging higher rates for connections to the
network of operator Play, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    ACRON 
    Russia's Acron, one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser
producers, has filed its protest against the changes in the
statute of Poland's state-controlled largest chemical company
Tarnow that limit the voting rights of minority
shareholders.
    Acron ownes 9.7 percent of Tarnow, while Poland's state
treasury controls 20.7 percent of Tarnow.
    
    POLIMEX 
    Polish builder Polimex made a net loss of 1.2
billion zlotys ($378 million) in 2012 due to impairments and
unprofitable contracts, the group said on
Tuesday. 
    
    OUTPUT DATA
    The Polish statistics office will publish industrial output
 and producer prices data for February
at 1300 GMT.  
    
    INTERBANK LENDING RATES
    Poland will lauch a council to supervise the process of
determining interbank lending and borrowing rates, WIBOR and
WIBID, the financial supervisor KNF and banking sector
representatives decided as reported by daily Rzeczpospolita.  
    
 (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

