Poland - Factors to Watch on March 20
March 20, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    KGHM 
    Rescue workers extracted all 19 miners trapped underground
after a cave-in in a copper mine in southern Poland early on
Wednesday after a small quake trapped them 600 metres below the
surface for several hours. 
    The cave-in will not have an impact on output of Europe's
No.2 copper producer, its chief executive told Reuters on
Wednesday. 
    
    TVN 
    The broadcaster wants to refinance its senior debt with a
less costly issue, announcing its last dividend payout before
2015. 
    
    PGNIG 
    Polish gas monopoly plans no dividend payout from 2012
profit and intends to spend around 2.4 billion zlotys ($744
million) on exploration this year. 
    
    ALIOR 
    The lender plans to issue up to 2 billion zlotys in debt,
gearing up for possible takeovers in the sector. 

    TARNOW 
    The chemicals maker plans a dividend payout of 101 million
zlotys or 1.02 zlotys per share from its 2012 profit.
    
($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
