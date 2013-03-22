FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 22
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    BZ WBK STAKE SALE
    Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander 
sold almost 20 million of shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni
WBK for 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), or 245 zlotys per
share, BZ WBK said in a statement on Friday. 
  
    RETAIL SALES DATA
    The statistical office will publish February retail sales
and unemployment data at 0900 GMT. 
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    The Eastern Europe's top software maker will face Polish
rival Sygnity, French Bull and CapGemini
<CAPP.PA, as well U.S. Hewlett-Packard in the race for
contracts at Poland's social security office ZUS, Puls Biznesu
reported.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
