FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA close to spinning off private equity arm - source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

AXA close to spinning off private equity arm - source

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA is close to selling a majority stake in its private equity arm to a group of investors led by its management, in a deal valuing the unit at about 500 million euros ($646.28 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Europe’s No. 2 insurer, hired Credit Suisse in September 2011 to explore its options for the unit which has $28 billion of assets under management, Reuters reported at the time, as European insurers prepare to meet stiff new capital requirements under Solvency II industry regulations.

Spokesmen for AXA in Paris and AXA Private equity declined to comment.

AXA shares were trading 0.10 percent lower at 1345 GMT.

The private equity unit is run by Dominique Senequier, one of France’s best-known female executives, who may buy more than 35 percent of the business, with AXA retaining a 25 to 30 percent stake, the source said.

The remaining stake would be held by other French investors including family offices.

The source cautioned that while a deal is imminent, details have yet to be finalised.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.