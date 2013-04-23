FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 23
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 23, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's top telecoms operator suffered a lesser than
expected 67-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit,
weighed down by fierce market competition, TPSA said on Tuesday.
    
    TPSA is looking for partners to create a mobile bank and is
in talks with lenders BGZ and Meritum Bank, daily Puls
Biznesu said. Meritum bank denied the information, the daily
also reported. 
    
    PGNiG 
    Changes in the management or supervisory board of the
state-controlled gas monopoly are expected within three months,
Andrzej Czerwinski, the head of parliamentary energy committee
and member of the ruling party Civic Platform told Parkiet
daily.    
    PGNiG and Poland's biggest refiner PKN will
increase their spending on gas exploration in Poland in 2013,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported. 
    The gas monopoly, whose spending will go up by more than 37
percent to 2.4 billion zlotys ($761 million), plans also to
explore the so called tight gas, PGNiG deputy chief executive
Miroslaw Szkaluba told the daily.
    
    BUDIMEX 
    Polish construction group Budimex controlled by Spain's
Ferrovial hopes that its net profit in 2013 will be
comparable to the one it booked last year, Dariusz Blocher, the
Chief Executive at Budimex told Parkiet. 
    
    LOT 
    Polish flag carrier LOT hopes to take delivery of
three 787 Dreamliners in June, daily Gazeta Wyborcza quoted
Sebastian Mikosz, LOT Chief Executive, as saying.  
       
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
