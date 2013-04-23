FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costa Rica starts marketing dual-tranche bond
April 23, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Costa Rica starts marketing dual-tranche bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Costa Rica on Tuesday announced plans to issue a dual-tranche US dollar bond and has started marketing the 12-year at 4.625% area and the 30-year in the very high 5% area.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB/BB+, mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to run the deal earlier this month and on Tuesday confirmed that both tranches will be USD500m and will not grow.

The bond is due to price as soon possible and the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt.

The Republic’s last deal, in November last year, was a USD1bn 10-year bond, rated Baa3/BB+/BB+, and priced at 99.989 with a coupon of 4.25% - the lowest coupon the sovereign has ever achieved.

That deal was the country’s first international bond since 2004 and was led by Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

Proceeds from the first issue were used to pay down an external bond due last month, but this time the government is expected to replace more expensive local debt by accessing cheaper international financing. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
