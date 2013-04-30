Poland - Factors to Watch on April 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BRE BANK The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reports a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts. PGNIG Poland's top state geologist and former economy minister Piotr Wozniak is the top candidate to take over the top spot at the gas monopolist after the dismissal of its chief executive, writes Rzeczpospolita. MOODY'S Poland's fiscal deficit slippage in 2012 will not affect the stable outlook on the country's A2 rating, Moody's rating agency said, adding the government's commitment to keep state finances sustainable underpinned the credit rating. GRUPA AZOTY The chemicals group dismisses its top executive Jerzy Marciniak and replaces him with the head of the recently acquired Pulawy, Pawel Jarczewski. TVN, VIVENDI The pay-TV joint venture between local broadcaster TVN and French conglomerate Vivendi received an 11 million zlotys ($3.5 million) fine for problems related to changes to client contracts after the two merged their Polish operations. ..... For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1591 Polish zlotys)