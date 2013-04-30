FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 30
April 30, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    BRE BANK 
    The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank,
reports a smaller-than-expected 2-percent fall in first-quarter
earnings on Tuesday thanks to stable income and cost cuts.
 
    
    PGNIG 
    Poland's top state geologist and former economy minister
Piotr Wozniak is the top candidate to take over the top spot at
the gas monopolist after the dismissal of its chief executive,
writes Rzeczpospolita.
    
    MOODY'S
    Poland's fiscal deficit slippage in 2012 will not affect the
stable outlook on the country's A2 rating, Moody's rating agency
said, adding the government's commitment to keep state finances
sustainable underpinned the credit rating. 
    
    GRUPA AZOTY 
    The chemicals group dismisses its top executive Jerzy
Marciniak and replaces him with the head of the recently
acquired Pulawy, Pawel Jarczewski.
    
    TVN, VIVENDI 
    The pay-TV joint venture between local broadcaster TVN and
French conglomerate Vivendi received an 11 million zlotys ($3.5
million) fine for problems related to changes to client
contracts after the two merged their Polish operations.   
    
($1 = 3.1591 Polish zlotys)

