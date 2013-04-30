Apple opens books on six-part US dollar bond - source

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Apple Inc has opened books on a six-part US dollar-denominated bond offering, market sources told IFR.

The computer giant is planning to offer three-year and five-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as 10-year and 30-year fixed-rated notes via Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday.

Apple, rated Aa1/AA+, is planning to use the proceeds to help finance its $100 billion capital return plan for shareholders. (Reporting By John Balassi and Josie Cox; Writing by Ciara Linnane; Editing by Marc Carnegie)