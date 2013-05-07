FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PENSION REFORM
    Poland could lower its first domestic debt threshold to even
40 percent of gross domestic product from the current level of
50 percent after giving employees an option of transferring
their assets from open pension funds to the state pension fund
ZUS, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said without naming its
sources. 
    The move would be aimed at protecting Poland's fiscal
discipline and preventing future governments from squandering
funds transferred from the open pension funds.
    
    CENTAL BANK
    The Polish central bank starts its two-day rate-setting
meeting. Most economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to
keep interest rates at an all-time low of 3.25 percent on
Wednesday.
    The central bank will publish FX reserves data for April at
1200 GMT on Tuesday.
    
    LOTOS 
    Poland's No.2 oil refiner posted a net loss of 147 million
zlotys ($46.21 million) in the first quarter hit by a weaker
zloty, which increased the value of its foreign-denominated
debt, it said on Tuesday. 
    
    DREAMLINERS
    Rolls Royce will replace one of the engines of a
Boeing Dreamliner owned by Polish carrier LOT 
and grounded in Chicago, LOT's spokesman said on Monday, citing
a technical issue. 
    
    IMMOFINANZ 
    The Austrian real-estate group will debut on the Warsaw
bourse via a secondary listing on Tuesday.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.