Freenet says Q1 sales edge up on rising smartphone business
May 7, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Freenet says Q1 sales edge up on rising smartphone business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German telecom provider Freenet said first-quarter sales rose to 775.2 million euros ($1.01 billion) from 757.2 million euros a year earlier, citing growing business with smartphones.

First quarter group net income increased 48 percent to 60.2 million euros, the company said on Tuesday, beating a 55 million-euro top estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

“Based on the good first-quarter results, we are confirming our forecast for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years,” the company said.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson

