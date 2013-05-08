FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 8
#Broadcasting
May 8, 2013

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    RATES
    The central bank announces its monthly interest rate
decision. Most analysts expect it to hold fire for the second
month in a row, but some are betting on a 25 basis points rate
cut in light of the many signs the economy continues to
deteriorate.
    
    TVN 
    The broadcaster turns to a slightly smaller-than-expected
net loss in the first quarter, taking a hit from the weaker
zloty that increased the value of its hefty euro-denominated
debt. 
    
    SAN LEON ENERGY, TALISMAN ENERGY'S 
    London-listed gas exploration group San Leon Energy is to
buy Talisman Energy's share of their shale gas joint venture in
Poland, a source close to the deal said. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
