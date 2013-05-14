FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 14
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    GTC 
    The Warsaw-listed real estate developer swung to a net loss
of 26 million euros ($33.8 million) in the first quarter, twice
as big as expected, weighed down by the revaluation of its
Romanian assets. 
    The real estate group appointed its supervisory board head
Alain Ickovicks will as its new chief executive.
    
    PGNiG 
    The Polish gas monopoly reports a more than three-fold
increase in first-quarter net profit due to a harsh winter and
reduced gas prices by its main supplier Gazprom. 
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    Eastern Europe's top software maker posted a 12-percent fall
in first-quarter net earnings, better than expected, with strong
results at its Israeli arm helping to at least partially make up
for weaker margins elsewhere. 
    
    ALSTOM 
    Kulczyk Investments chose the French engineering group as
the general contractor for construction of a power plant in the
north of Poland at a cost of up to 15 billion zlotys ($4.7
billion). 
    
    GDP
    The Polish stats office publishes preliminary reading for
the first-quarter's gross domestic product(0800).
    
    M3
    The central bank releases M3 money supply data for April.

    BANK ZACHODNI WBK 
    Poland's No.3 lender will replace industrial group Boryszew
 in the Warsaw bourse's main WIG20 
index after the June 21 session. 
    
    VUE ENTERTAINMENT 
    The UK cinema group agreed to buy Poland's No.2 operator
Multikino from local media holding company ITI. 
    According to Puls Biznesu, the deal's value was above 400
million zlotys ($125 million).
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.