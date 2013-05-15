FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Union Properties Q1 net profit slips 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Union Properties reported a 2.2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to a slump in housing sales.

The Dubai-listed firm made a first quarter net profit of 21.9 million dirhams ($5.96 million), it said in a bourse statement, slightly lower than 22.4 million dirhams it posted in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from sales of homes and property management plunged to 25.8 million dirhams from 159.8 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

However expenses reduced to 24.6 million dirhams from 35.1 million dirhams in the year ago period.

The company was one of many property firms in Dubai that were hit by a property market collapse in 2009-10, which saw home prices plunging by more than half and a large number of projects being put on hold. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
