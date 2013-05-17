Poland - Factors to Watch on May 17

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): LOTOS Poland's No.2 oil refiner does not plan any dividend payout from its 2012 earnings, the state-controlled group said. PENSION FUNDS When it comes to the planned pension fund reform in Poland, all odds are possible, including the most radical ones, Ludwik Kotecki, the Finance Ministry's chief economist was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet. PELION Polish pharmaceuticals distributor has 100-150 million euros set aside for a takeover of an European rival, its Chief Executive Jacek Szwajcowski was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX