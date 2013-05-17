FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 17
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2013

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    LOTOS 
    Poland's No.2 oil refiner does not plan any dividend payout
from its 2012 earnings, the state-controlled group said.
    
    PENSION FUNDS
    When it comes to the planned pension fund reform in Poland,
all odds are possible, including the most radical ones, Ludwik
Kotecki, the Finance Ministry's chief economist was quoted as
saying by daily Parkiet.
    
    PELION 
    Polish pharmaceuticals distributor has 100-150 million euros
set aside for a takeover of an European rival, its Chief
Executive Jacek Szwajcowski was quoted as saying by daily
Parkiet.
       
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
