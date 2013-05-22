Poland - Factors to Watch on May 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PKN Polish pension fund ING OFE, which owns 5 percent stake in the country's top refiner PKN, proposed a dividend payout of 3 zlotys per share or 1.3 billion zlotys ($399.67 million) from 2012 profits, PKN said on Tuesday. DIVIDENDS Warsaw-listed bluechips from the WIG20 index may pay out a joint dividend of 18 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion) this year, daily Parkiet quoted analyst expectations. Poland's gas monopoly and bluechip PGNiG on Wednesday holds a shareholder meeting, which may also decide on its dividend payout. RWE The move of the Polish arm of the German utility RWE to lower energy prices by at least four percent this year may spark price cuts in the whole sector, writes daily Rzeczpospolita. TPSA Poland's No.5 web portal O2.pl is looking at possibilities of teaming up with a partner in the race for local competitor Wp.pl, a web portal owned by France Telecom unit TPSA, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2527 Polish zlotys)