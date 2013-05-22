FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 22
May 22, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PKN 
    Polish pension fund ING OFE, which owns 5 percent stake in
the country's top refiner PKN, proposed a dividend payout of 3
zlotys per share or 1.3 billion zlotys ($399.67 million) from
2012 profits, PKN said on Tuesday. 
    
    DIVIDENDS
    Warsaw-listed bluechips from the WIG20 index may
pay out a joint dividend of 18 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion)
this year, daily Parkiet quoted analyst expectations.
    Poland's gas monopoly and bluechip PGNiG on
Wednesday holds a shareholder meeting, which may also decide on
its dividend payout.
    
    RWE 
    The move of the Polish arm of the German utility RWE to
lower energy prices by at least four percent this year may spark
price cuts in the whole sector, writes daily Rzeczpospolita.
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's No.5 web portal O2.pl is looking at possibilities
of teaming up with a partner in the race for local competitor
Wp.pl, a web portal owned by France Telecom unit TPSA,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as saying.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
