Poland - Factors to Watch on July 9

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): TELECOMS Jorgen Bang-Jensen, who heads Poland's No.4 mobile operator P4, told daily Rzeczpospolita he planned to launch LTE (long term evolution) offer before the end of 2013 and wanted to take part in more frequency tenders, possibly in some joint venture. KHW Polish coal miner KHW believes a sector investor to be an optimal option, its chief executive Roman Loj told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, playing down plans to enter the Warsaw bourse.