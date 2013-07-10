FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 10
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    BGZ, ING Group,  BNP PARIBAS 
    Dutch ING and French BNP Paribas and are interested in
buying bank BGZ if parent Rabobank puts it up for
sale, two sources said. 
    
    CHEVRON 
    The energy major remains committed to shale gas exploration
in Poland though it wants more consultation with the government
on draft amendments to rules before they are adopted.
 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
