Poland - Factors to Watch on July 11

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PHN The treasury ministry wants to choose an advisor for the privatisation of real-estate holding PHN as soon as possible and send teasers to potential investors during summer holidays, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski was quoted by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper. PZU, BGZ Central and eastern Europe's No.1 insurer PZU is interested in the take-over of Bank BGZ, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said without naming its sources. PZU is also likely to launch a company together with Poland's largest bank PKO BP that would offer a combination of insurance and banking products, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna also reported without naming its sources. ENERGA The European Investment Bank has given a 1 billion zlotys loan to utility Energa to help finance the power group's investment programme until 2015, Parkiet newspaper reported on Thursday. EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding are to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Bronislaw Komorowski and attend a debate in Warsaw on Thursday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX