FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 11
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PHN 
    The treasury ministry wants to choose an advisor for the
privatisation of real-estate holding PHN as soon as possible and
send teasers to potential investors during summer holidays,
Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski was quoted by the
Rzeczpospolita newspaper.
    
    PZU, BGZ 
    Central and eastern Europe's No.1 insurer PZU is interested
in the take-over of Bank BGZ, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
said without naming its sources.
    PZU is also likely to launch a company together with
Poland's largest bank PKO BP that would offer a
combination of insurance and banking products, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna also reported without naming its sources.
    
    ENERGA
    The European Investment Bank has given a 1 billion zlotys
loan to utility Energa to help finance the power group's
investment programme until 2015, Parkiet newspaper reported on
Thursday.
    
    EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT
    European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding are to meet with Polish
Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Bronislaw Komorowski
and attend a debate in Warsaw on Thursday.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.