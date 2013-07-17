FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeffler plans EUR1.5bn-equivalent PIK toggle
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

Schaeffler plans EUR1.5bn-equivalent PIK toggle

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Schaeffler has mandated banks to arrange a EUR1.5bn-equivalent payment-in-kind toggle in both euros and dollars.

The new five-year senior secured issue, which is expected to be rated B2/B-, will be used to refinance existing holdco debt, and will rank pari passu to other secured indebtedness at Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH.

Joint bookrunners are Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit. The marketing of the notes begins on Wednesday with a group lunch with investors in London. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.