Poland - Factors to Watch on July 19
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PENSION REFORM
    Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski has signalled that
scrapping pension funds is still an option as part of planned
reforms, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Friday.
 
    
    KERNEL 
    Ukrainian agricultural producer plans to pay a dividend for
the first time starting from 2014 at $0.25 per share, the
company said in a statement on Thursday. 

    GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT
    Poland's 2013 general government deficit - a wider measure
that includes shortfalls of local governments and state agencies
- may reach around 4.0 percent of gross domestic product,
finance ministry's chief economist said on Thursday.
 
    
    IPO
    The Polish treasury ministry still reiterates the floatation
of the state-owned coal trading company Weglokoks is possible
before the end of the year, with the firm's chief executive
pointing, however, to the first half of 2014, daily Parkiet
reported.

($1 = 3.2438 Polish zlotys)

