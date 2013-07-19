Poland - Factors to Watch on July 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION REFORM Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski has signalled that scrapping pension funds is still an option as part of planned reforms, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Friday. KERNEL Ukrainian agricultural producer plans to pay a dividend for the first time starting from 2014 at $0.25 per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday. GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT Poland's 2013 general government deficit - a wider measure that includes shortfalls of local governments and state agencies - may reach around 4.0 percent of gross domestic product, finance ministry's chief economist said on Thursday. IPO The Polish treasury ministry still reiterates the floatation of the state-owned coal trading company Weglokoks is possible before the end of the year, with the firm's chief executive pointing, however, to the first half of 2014, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2438 Polish zlotys)