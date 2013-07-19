FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro gains currency among criminals
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Euro gains currency among criminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The euro is gaining in popularity - at least among criminals.

The European Central Bank said on Friday that the amount of fake euro banknotes rose more than a quarter to 317,000 in the first half of this year from the same time in 2012.

It was the highest level since late 2010.

The ECB nonetheless sought to ease fears among members of the public that they may end up with money.

“The risk of receiving a counterfeit is very low,” the ECB said in a statement. There are 15.1 billion banknotes in circulation.

The 20- and 50-euro notes remain counterfeiters’ favourites, accounting for more than four out of five fake bills.

While becoming more popular with criminals, the use of the euro has been declining as a reserve currency and in international debt markets due to the sovereign debt crisis, the ECB said earlier this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.