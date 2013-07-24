FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 24
July 24, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    RATES
    Polish central bank sees no further rate cuts, Marek Belka,
the bank's governor, was quoted as saying on Wednesday, adding
the worst is over for the Polish economy. 
    
    TPSA 
    TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, is replacing its
long-serving chief executive Maciej Witucki after a string of
disappointing results, with second-quarter net profit coming in
below market forecasts. 
    
    FINANCIAL WATCHDOG
    Polish financial markets watchdog KNF may be deprived of the
right to issue recommendations for the banking sector, according
to a new law draft proposed by the central bank, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna wrote.
    
    PENSION FUNDS
    Polish government will present its final proposal for the
pension fund reform after the summer holidays, Labour Minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna as saying. 
    He added that it was certain that citizens' pension pot will
be gradually transferred from the private pension funds, known 
as OFE, into the state fund ZUS within 10 years of the
retirement age. 
    
    POWER PLANTS
    Polish treasury ministry and management boards of the
biggest utilities consider setting up a new company to supervise
the country's major projects to build coal-fired power plants
worth 20 billion zlotys ($6.28 billion), Puls Biznesu daily
wrote.
    
    PKO BP 
    Wednesday is the last day of Poland's lock-up to sell shares
in its biggest lender PKO BP, but it is unlikely to unload more
due to a potential of further growth of the bank's value,
Parkiet daily wrote.
    
    BUDIMEX 
    Polish builder and Spanish Ferrovial unit said its
net profit tripled to 68 million zloty in the first half of the
year and operating profit rose by 57 percent to 88.6 million.
Sales, however, dropped by over a fourth to 2.1 billion.

