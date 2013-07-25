FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    BANK MILLENNIUM 
    The Polish unit of Portugese lender Millennium bcp 
reports first-half net profit of 254 million zlotys compated to
235 million expected by analysts.
       
    TPSA 
    The outgoing head of Poland's dominant telecoms group told
daily Rzeczpospolita his successor's main goal was not to slash
costs and the operator's market capitalisation did not reflect
its real value.
    
    LOTOS 
    The oil refiner plans to name the partners for its
petrochemical and coking installations in the autumn, Puls
Biznesu quoted its chief executive as saying.
    
    BUDIMEX 
    The Polish arm of Spanish builder Ferrovial may see
further improvement in results in 2014 after consolidating a
strong result for the first half of 2013 over the rest of this
year, its chief executive said on Wednesday. 
    
    BONDS
    Foreign investors' holdings of Polish bonds have risen by
about 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion) in July to date,
reversing a similar drop in June when the U.S. central bank
announced it could reduce its stimulus, a deputy finance
minister said. 
    
    POLISH JOURNALIST KIDNAPPED
    A Polish journalist was taken hostage by Islamist militants
in northwest Syria on Wednesday, opposition activists said.
 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
