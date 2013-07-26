Poland - Factors to Watch on July 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DEBT RULE Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, is due to decide on changes in fiscal law that would allow to suspend the first public debt level, at 50 percent of gross domestic product. The change is inevitable to revise this year's budget law as the current low does not allow for widening the deficit. PZU Eastern Europe's top insurer wants to sell over 300 real estate units around Poland, with 200 planned to be put on sale this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PZU spokesman as saying. SERINUS ENERGY The exploration company controlled by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk will get a $60-million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to search for oil and gas in Tunesia, daily Parkiet reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX