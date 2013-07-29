FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 29
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 29, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    RISING OPTIMISM?
    39 percent of Polish managers and specialists are looking
for new jobs and higher salaries, according to recruitment
agency Antal International, quoted by daily Reczpospolita. Antal
International says this is a sign of growing optimism on the
labour market.
    The daily also wrote that one of the country's most popular
job portals (pracuj.pl) has recorded an 8-percent rise in job
offers in the second quarter compared with the same period a
year earlier.
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland,
Capgemini and HP, are among the firms shortlisted by Poland's
state fund ZUS for some of its IT projects worth 800 million
zlotys ($250.47 million), daily Puls Biznesu wrote. 
    
    ENERGA
    The state-owned utility Energa is ready for its Initial
Public Offering and is only waiting for the treasury ministry to
take the final decision, Energa's chief executive Piotr
Bielinski told Puls Biznesu daily. 
    
    PENSION COMPROMISE
    Stock assets of those Poles who may decide to transfer their
pension savings from the private pension funds to the state fund
ZUS as part of the looming pension system overhaul could be
managed by ZUS and not cashed right away, according to a member
of the Economic Council of the Prime Minister's Chancellery,
Boguslaw Grabowski, quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
    The government has not yet decided on the final shape of its
pension system reform but has hinted that it would likely offer
Poles a choice of keeping parts of their pension savings in the
private funds or trasferring them all to the state fund ZUS.
  
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 

($1 = 3.1940 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.