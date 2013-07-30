UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 30

BUCHAREST, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
Romania’s coalition government of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 1100 GMT.
Romania’s leftist government has finished negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the World Bank for a new precautionary aid agreement, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday.
Shares in Hungary’s biggest lender OTP Bank plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher and the currency lower.
The European Commission will contribute 130 million euros ($172.4 million) to a Romanian project to build or retrofit chemical sewage treatment plants for Bucharest and nearby villages by 2020, the environment ministry said on Monday.
IBM TO RECEIVE 21 MLN EUROS STATE-AID FOR ROMANIA INVESTMENT-REPORT
IBM, the world’s largest technology services company, will receive 21 million euros ($27.86 million) state-aid from the Romanian government for investment that will generate 900 jobs, daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Monday.
Austria’s Erste Group Bank missed analysts’ estimates with a steep drop in second-quarter pretax profit but stuck to its forecast and said it expected a slight improvement in the economies of central and eastern Europe in the second half.
Millennium BCP’s restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission includes a condition on its profitable Polish unit, the Portuguese bank’s CEO said on Monday, adding however that it remains a core operation for the group.
U.S. oil major Chevron selected Dafora Medias to drill in its perimeters near Barlad where it plans to explore for shale gas.
The contracted was signed for a four-year term but its value remained undisclosed. Works will start later this year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
Romania’s energy regulator ANRE published in the Official Gazette from Monday regulations for an over-the-counter electricity trading platform. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3