UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on July 30

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s coalition government of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 1100 GMT.

ROMANIA-IMF COMPLETE TALKS FOR NEW AID DEAL-PM PONTA

Romania’s leftist government has finished negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the World Bank for a new precautionary aid agreement, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

Shares in Hungary’s biggest lender OTP Bank plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher and the currency lower.

EU GRANTS ROMANIA 130 MLN FOR SEWAGE UPGRADE

The European Commission will contribute 130 million euros ($172.4 million) to a Romanian project to build or retrofit chemical sewage treatment plants for Bucharest and nearby villages by 2020, the environment ministry said on Monday.

IBM TO RECEIVE 21 MLN EUROS STATE-AID FOR ROMANIA INVESTMENT-REPORT

IBM, the world’s largest technology services company, will receive 21 million euros ($27.86 million) state-aid from the Romanian government for investment that will generate 900 jobs, daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Monday.

ERSTE CONFIRMS OUTLOOK, MISSES PRETAX ESTIMATES

Austria’s Erste Group Bank missed analysts’ estimates with a steep drop in second-quarter pretax profit but stuck to its forecast and said it expected a slight improvement in the economies of central and eastern Europe in the second half.

BCP SAYS EU DEAL HAS CONDITION ON POLAND, BUT UNIT IS CORE

Millennium BCP’s restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission includes a condition on its profitable Polish unit, the Portuguese bank’s CEO said on Monday, adding however that it remains a core operation for the group.

SHALE GAS

U.S. oil major Chevron selected Dafora Medias to drill in its perimeters near Barlad where it plans to explore for shale gas.

The contracted was signed for a four-year term but its value remained undisclosed. Works will start later this year.

Ziarul Financiar

OVER-THE-COUNTER ELECTRICITY TRADING

Romania's energy regulator ANRE published in the Official Gazette from Monday regulations for an over-the-counter electricity trading platform.