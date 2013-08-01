FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Etihad says Jet deal deadline extended until Aug end
August 1, 2013 / 10:33 AM / in 4 years

UAE's Etihad says Jet deal deadline extended until Aug end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways’ chief executive said on Thursday that a deadline to win regulatory approval for the airline’s planned $379 million stake in India’s Jet Airways has been extended until end of August.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad agreed in April to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet but political concerns and scrutiny by Indian market regulators have delayed the deal. A so-called “long-stop” deadline for the deal to win regulatory approvals was initially set for July 31.

“I have every confidence the deal will be concluded,” James Hogan said at the sidelines of an event in Belgrade.

“The deadline (for the deal) has been extended to the end of August,” he added.

India’s foreign investment regulator gave conditional approval on Monday for the deal. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

