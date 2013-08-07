FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 7
August 7, 2013

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
       
    BANK BGZ 
    Bank Pekao, Poland's unit of Italy's Unicredit, has
received an approval from its owner to file a bid to take over
Bank BGZ, Rabobank's Polish arm, but the price its wants to pay
is low, Parkiet daily reported citing banking sector sources.   
 
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's telecom company TPSA plans to close down
about 20 percent from its current 934 retail outlets by 2016,
Marta Goralewicz, head of the company's public relations
department was quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying.
    
    FX RESERVES
    Poland's central bank is scheduled to publish July foreign
exchange data at 1200 GMT. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
