FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays reorganises leveraged finance EMEA team
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays reorganises leveraged finance EMEA team

Robert Smith

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Barclays has reorganised its leveraged finance EMEA team, with Michael Moravec and Peder Oien shifting roles, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Moravec and Oien have been co-heads of leveraged finance EMEA at Barclays since 2011, while Moravec was also head of the EMEA high yield syndicate after relocating from New York to London in 2009.

Oien has now been named chairman of leveraged finance EMEA, concentrating on client coverage, while continuing to be responsible for all high yield committees.

Moravec will become the sole head of leveraged finance EMEA, moving into the banking division from FICC, and will continue to oversee all origination in the region.

Barclays declined to comment.

On the syndicate side, Michael Masters has relocated from New York to join the EMEA high yield and leveraged loan syndicate as a director. Masters will work closely with Thomas Egan, a director who also moved from New York in 2011.

Masters and Egan were both colleagues at Lehman Brothers prior to joining Barclays, and they will now be the two main points of contact on the EMEA syndicate desk, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Peter Toal, who manages the global high yield syndicate, will also become more involved in the EMEA syndicate, the source added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.