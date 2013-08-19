Mizuho's head of high yield syndicate leaves

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate and capital markets at Mizuho International, has left the bank. A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed that Jarrett is on gardening leave.

Jarrett joined the London-based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group at the end of 2010, as part of a push to beef up its high yield coverage. At the time, the Japanese investment bank also hired Peter Din as a director and Richard Gathercole as director of high yield sales.

Jarrett started his career in banking at Lehman Brothers in 1997, and went on to work for GE Commercial Finance and Credit Agricole before joining Mizuho.

Jarrett’s gardening leave will end in October, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.