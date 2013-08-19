FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho's head of high yield syndicate leaves
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2013 / 11:08 AM / in 4 years

Mizuho's head of high yield syndicate leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate and capital markets at Mizuho International, has left the bank. A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed that Jarrett is on gardening leave.

Jarrett joined the London-based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group at the end of 2010, as part of a push to beef up its high yield coverage. At the time, the Japanese investment bank also hired Peter Din as a director and Richard Gathercole as director of high yield sales.

Jarrett started his career in banking at Lehman Brothers in 1997, and went on to work for GE Commercial Finance and Credit Agricole before joining Mizuho.

Jarrett’s gardening leave will end in October, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.