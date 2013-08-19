FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Societe Generale preps US dollar Tier 1 bond issue
August 19, 2013 / 2:32 PM / in 4 years

Societe Generale preps US dollar Tier 1 bond issue

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Societe Generale, rated A2/A/A, is preparing to meet with investors ahead of a possible Additional Tier 1 bond issue as it seeks to meet strict new requirements on leverage ratios, according to a market source.

The French bank hired its own syndicate team as global coordinator and structuring adviser for the expected USD-denominated Reg S transaction.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are to arrange the fixed income investor meetings in Europe and Asia in the week beginning 26th August. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)

