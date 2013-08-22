Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): TAURON Poland's No.2 utility posted a smaller-than-expected fall in its second-quarter net profit, hit by a writedown and decreasing power prices. TVN The broadcaster reported a lower-than-expected net loss of 30 million zlotys ($9.5 million) in the second quarter after cost cuts helped alleviate the effects of the weaker zloty, which raised its debt value. CENTRAL BANK Poland's finance ministry recently proposed a law change to give the central bank more scope to buy and sell bonds on the market, a tool the world's biggest central banks have used to protect financial systems stimulate growth. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX