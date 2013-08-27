FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 27
#IT Services & Consulting
August 27, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PZU 
    Eastern Europe's No.1 insurer reported a 6-percent drop in
second-quarter net earnings on Tuesday because of weak
investment results, although the drop was smaller than expected.
 
    The state-controlled group said it would pay out an interim
dividend of 1.73 billion zlotys ($547.4 million) this year,
netting the government over 600 million zlotys as it tries to
plug a gap in the state budget. 
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    Eastern Europe's top software maker reported a
less-than-expected 3.4 percent dip in second-quarter earnings.
 
    
    ENEA 
    The state-controlled utility said it booked a 35-percent dip
in its second-quarter net profit to 144 million zlotys, hit by
lower sales and falling electricity prices.
    
    DEBT
    Poland will buy out its last T-bills by the end of August
and does not expect any major outflows of foreign investors from
the local bond market, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech
Kowalczyk told daily Puls Biznesu.
    
    SHALE GAS
    Polish gas monopoly PGNiG may look for partners to
co-finance drilling at its local shale-gas concessions, daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
    
    POLISH SUGAR
    Poland's top sugar producer, the state-controlled KSC, is
again up for privatisation, but will not be sold via the Warsaw
bourse, daily Rzeczpospolita said.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
