#Money Markets RSS
August 28, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    SHALE GAS
    Lane Energy Poland has managed to obtain 8,000 cbm of shale
gas per day from its well in Poland's northern city of Lebork,
the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. 
    So far, this is the largest amount of gas obtained from a
shale gas well in Europe, but it still does not qualify as
commercial production, the daily added.
    
    NON-CONFIDENCE MOTION
    Opposition parties are preparing a non-confidence motion to
dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, with the need to amend
this year's budget a key argument for him to step down, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported.
    
    PGE 
    Poland's largest utility PGE reported on Wednesday
a higher-than-expected net profit in the second quarter as cost
cutting and increased sales helped it offset weak power prices..
 
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat 
reported a worse-than-expected 19-percent fall in second-quarter
net profit, hit by a slowing local advertising market and higher
debt costs. 
    
    ENERGA
    Poland's plans to list its last remaining state utility on
the stock market may be derailed by government indecision over
future renewable energy subsidies, which analysts say makes the
company extremely hard to value. 
    
    POLICE 
    Polish chemical company Police, a subsidiary of Grupa Azoty
, has completed negotiations for the purchase of
calcium phosphates deposits in Senegal, Parkiet daily reported
citing unnamed sources.
    Police said last month that the transaction was worth about
$30 million. 
   
    MORTGAGES
    Polish banks extended mortgages worth 9.2 billion zlotys
($2.90 billion) in the second quarter, 14 percent more than in
the first quarter, the Parkiet daily reported citing data from
Poland's banking association ZBP.
    
    HOMELESS
    The number of homeless people in Poland has risen by 19
percent in the two year period ending in 2011, with many people
ending on the streets after they were unable to pay down their
mortgages, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
    
($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
