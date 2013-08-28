Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): SHALE GAS Lane Energy Poland has managed to obtain 8,000 cbm of shale gas per day from its well in Poland's northern city of Lebork, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. So far, this is the largest amount of gas obtained from a shale gas well in Europe, but it still does not qualify as commercial production, the daily added. NON-CONFIDENCE MOTION Opposition parties are preparing a non-confidence motion to dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, with the need to amend this year's budget a key argument for him to step down, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported. PGE Poland's largest utility PGE reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected net profit in the second quarter as cost cutting and increased sales helped it offset weak power prices.. CYFROWY POLSAT Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported a worse-than-expected 19-percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by a slowing local advertising market and higher debt costs. ENERGA Poland's plans to list its last remaining state utility on the stock market may be derailed by government indecision over future renewable energy subsidies, which analysts say makes the company extremely hard to value. POLICE Polish chemical company Police, a subsidiary of Grupa Azoty , has completed negotiations for the purchase of calcium phosphates deposits in Senegal, Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources. Police said last month that the transaction was worth about $30 million. MORTGAGES Polish banks extended mortgages worth 9.2 billion zlotys ($2.90 billion) in the second quarter, 14 percent more than in the first quarter, the Parkiet daily reported citing data from Poland's banking association ZBP. HOMELESS The number of homeless people in Poland has risen by 19 percent in the two year period ending in 2011, with many people ending on the streets after they were unable to pay down their mortgages, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys)