FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling rises, gilts drop after Carney's speech
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 28, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Sterling rises, gilts drop after Carney's speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered from a two-week low against the dollar while gilts fell after Bank of England Mark Carney’s speech did little to temper expectations the central bank may raise rates earlier than it has flagged.

The short sterling strip <0#FSS:> was broadly unchanged while sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) were still pricing in the risk of a first rate rise from mid-2015 .

Sterling rose to $1.5528 after Carney’s comments, up from a two-week low of $1.5427 struck briefly after the BoE chief’s comments.

The euro also lost ground to trade at 86 pence after his comments, down from 86.335 before his comments.

UK gilt futures reversed gains to last trade 6 ticks down on the day at 110.21 from 110.70 before Carney’s comments.

The FTSE 100 extended losses and was trading down 0.7 percent.

Reporting by London markets team, editing by Jessica Mortimer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.