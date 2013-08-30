Mark Walsh exits Morgan Stanley

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mark Walsh has left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Walsh left the bank earlier this month, according to one of the sources.

Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and acquisition finance along with Walsh, will now become sole head of the group, the source added.

Morgan Stanley bulked out its London leveraged and acquisition finance team earlier this year, notably poaching Yannick Perreve from Citigroup, where he had worked for 16 years, as a managing director. Perreve also brought along Emanuela Cisini as an executive director.