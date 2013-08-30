FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mark Walsh exits Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Mark Walsh exits Morgan Stanley

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mark Walsh has left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Walsh left the bank earlier this month, according to one of the sources.

Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and acquisition finance along with Walsh, will now become sole head of the group, the source added.

Morgan Stanley bulked out its London leveraged and acquisition finance team earlier this year, notably poaching Yannick Perreve from Citigroup, where he had worked for 16 years, as a managing director. Perreve also brought along Emanuela Cisini as an executive director.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.