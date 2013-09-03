FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International air travel demand solid in July - IATA
September 3, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

International air travel demand solid in July - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - International air passenger traffic rose by a solid 5.1 percent in July against a year earlier but dropped by 1.1 percent from June after several months of unsustainably fast growth, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

“Performance across all regions on international markets was positive in July. Middle Eastern carriers continue to experience the strongest rates of increase,” the Geneva-based body said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

