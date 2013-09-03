FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa gold strike starts-producers
September 3, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

South Africa gold strike starts-producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A strike by South African gold miners over wages began on Tuesday, with some miners failing to report for the evening shift, a spokeswoman for the industry said.

“It has officially started. There are people who have not gone underground,” Charmane Russell, a spokeswoman for gold producers grouped in the Chamber of Mines, told Reuters.

She said it was too early to give details of how many workers were supporting the strike called by the country’s main mining union. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

