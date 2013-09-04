FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Ryanair CEO says European weakness not due to capacity RYA.I - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - * weakness in Sept-Nov is across European markets, not due to capacity increases * expects European airline market to be weaker than generally expected in the coming months * ‘a lot of price discounting on the marketplace’ to respond with significant increase in advertising spend * to ground 70-80 aircraft in the winter vs. pvs plan of 50 aircraft * sees Q2 average fares up by 2 pct (vs pvs forecast of +5 pct); 2 pct point fall due to sterling * Sterling exchange rate No. 1 reason for weaker profit forecast

